3x NBA Champion Predicts Winner Of Mavs-Celtics Finals
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Before the game, three-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem made his prediction for the series.
Molly Qerim: "U.D. you're up first. Who do you have winning the whole darn thing?"
Haslem: "Dallas. I've got Dallas winning. I think Dallas is deeper. You talk about they got Exum coming off the bench, they got Green coming off the bench, they got Lively coming off the bench. Tim Hardaway Jr., who doesn't get much playing time is also coming off the bench. I think they can guard these guys better."
Haslem also went on to say that the series would go seven games, and Luka Doncic would win the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but a title at this point would not surprise anyone.
They have superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, who are both among the top-ten players in the world right now.
Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).
The teams will then head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.
As for Haslem, he played 20 years in the NBA (all with the Miami Heat).
The three-time NBA Champion had career averages of 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field in 879 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 149 NBA playoff games (84 starts).
Haslem retired after the 2022-23 season.