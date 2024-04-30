Philadelphia 76ers And New York Knicks Injury Reports
UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is available (h/t SNY's Ian Begley).
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is available (h/t Underdog NBA).
UPDATE: Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. are available.
On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will play Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The 76ers have ruled out Robert Covington, while Joel Embiid is questionable and Kelly Oubre Jr. is probable.
Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without All-Star Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic.
Jalen Brunson and Jericho Sims are both probable, while Mitchell Robinson is questionable.
The Knicks have a 3-1 lead in the series so they can advance to the second round with a victory on Tuesday.
Most recently, the Knicks beat the 76ers by a score of 97-92 in Game 4 on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson led the way with 47 points, four rebounds, ten assists and one block while shooting 18/34 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
Last year, the Knicks lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second round (in six games).
As for the 76ers, they are the seventh seed and had a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the seventh straight season.
Last year, the 76ers lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round (in seven games).