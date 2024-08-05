76ers Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 13-Year NBA Veteran
Marcus Morris is coming off a year where he appeared in 49 games for the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
He finished the season with averages of 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range.
This summer, Morris became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Recently, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the 76ers could be a landing spot for Morris (h/t NBACentral).
Via Pompey's article in The Philadelphia Inquirer: "For Morris’ comfort level, the Sixers and Cavs appear to have the best chances to land him."
Morris was the 14th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Kansas.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks.
His career averages are 12.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 832 regular season games.
Morris could be a reliable veteran for an abundance of teams around the NBA.
He has a lot of experience and has appeared in 76 NBA playoff games (46 starts).
As for the 76ers, they are coming off a year where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).