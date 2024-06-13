76ers Star Joel Embiid Sends Out Viral Post On X During Celtics-Mavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-99 to win Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
The Celtics now have a commanding 3-0 lead and can end the series in a sweep on Friday evening.
During the middle of the game, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid sent out a post on X that went viral.
His post had over 16,000 likes and 1.5 million impressions in less than one hour.
Embiid wrote: "Did the bucks give them the championship?"
Embiid is referencing the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the blockbuster deal that landed them All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
However, the Trail Blazers then turned around and sent Holiday to Boston.
Holiday has been a massive addition to Boston and is a perfect fit next to All-Star forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
The 2021 NBA Champion finished Game 3 with nine points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
He finished the regular season with averages of 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).
The Celtics are on the verge of their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season (16 years ago).