A Trade The Golden State Warriors Must Consider
The Golden State Warriors had a disappointing season where they finished as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They made the play-in tournament, but lost to the Sacramento Kings in the first game, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five seasons.
This summer, I believe the Warriors need to make an attempt to acquire Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans.
Why?
Ingram is a very talented wing that is coming off a year where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-range in 64 games.
However, the Pelicans have only made the NBA playoffs two times during his tenure with the franchise, and it may be time for the parties to go their separate ways.
The former Duke star has one more year on his contract and then he will become a free agent in the summer of 2025.
The Warriors are in need of a better supporting cast around two-time MVP Steph Curry, and Ingram could play a similar role that Kevin Durant did during his short tenure with the franchise.
A potential trade package could be centered around Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody and draft picks.
Ingram was the second pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has played eight years in the league for the Los Angeles Lakers (and Pelicans).
His career averages are 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range.