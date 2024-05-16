Al Horford Made NBA History In Cavs-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 113-98 to win their second-round playoff series 4-1.
Al Horford had an excellent game, finishing with 22 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 8/15 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The veteran-center also made NBA history with his performance.
Via NBA History: "Al Horford becomes the oldest player in NBA history to record a 20+ PT, 10+ REB, 5+ 3PT, 5+ AST playoff game, passing LeBron James."
Horford is still a productive player at 37, and finished the regular season with averages of 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 65 games.
He helped the Celtics finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games) before defeating the Cavs (also in five games).
The Celtics will now play either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers in the Conference Finals.
Currently, the Knicks lead 3-2 with Game 6 on Friday evening in Indiana.
Horford was the third pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Florida.
In addition to his two stints with Boston, Horford has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma CIty Thunder.
He is a five-time NBA All-Star and in his 17th season in the league.