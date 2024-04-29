Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
UPDATE: Anthony Davis is available.
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Denver to face off against the Nuggets for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Lakers have listed Anthony Davis as probable, so he should be available.
Via Rotoworld Basketball: "LeBron James, Anthony Davis probable for Monday"
Davis is coming off another fantastic regular season where he averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 27.1% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and had a 47-35 record (they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament).
They are coming off a season where they were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.
Currently, the Lakers are down 3-1 to the Nuggets after winning Game 4 by a score of 119-108 (at home).
Davis finished with 25 points, 23 rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 11/17 from the field in 42 minutes of playing time.
Game 6 of the series would be on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (who swept the Phoenix Suns).
As for the Nuggets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They are coming off a year where they defeated Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat to win the 2023 NBA Championship.