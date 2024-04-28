Anthony Davis Joins SHAQ And Wilt Chamberlain On All-Time Los Angeles Lakers List
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series in California.
The Lakers won by a score of 119-108, which keeps the series alive (the Nuggets lead 3-1).
All-Star forward Anthony Davis had a big game with 25 points, 23 rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 11/17 from the field in 42 minutes of playing time.
He also made Lakers history.
Via NBA History: "Anthony Davis becomes just the third Laker to record at least 25+ PTS, 20+ REB, 5+ AST on 60+ FG% in a postseason game, joining Shaquille O'Neal and Wilt Chamberlain."
Davis had another excellent regular season with averages of 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 27.1% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Lakers snapped their 11-game losing streak against the Nuggets with the victory.
LeBron James led the team with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 14/23 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Monday evening in Denver.
The winner of the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Phoenix Suns.
As for the Nuggets, they were led by Nikola Jokic, who had 33 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 41 minutes.