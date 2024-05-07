Anthony Edwards Makes Bold Statement After Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 2
On Monday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 106-80 to win Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
They now have a 2-0 lead after winning each of the first two games of the series (in Denver).
Anthony Edwards has been sensational to start to the 2024 postseason, and finished the victory with 27 points, two rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 11/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he met with the media and made a bold statement (h/t NBA TV).
Edwards: "They not the only one that's going to come out punching. I don't give a damn If we go up 3-0. For the Game 4 will come out punching too. They gotta be ready to take our punch, and we'll be ready to take their punch. I don't see no slippage in their games, they just missed shots tonight, and they'll be ready to go Game 3 and we will be."
The Timberwolves are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, but this is their first time reaching the second round in that span.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of UGA and is in his fourth season in the league.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the 2024 Western Conference Finals.