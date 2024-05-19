Anthony Edwards' Bold Statement Before Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 7
On Sunday evening, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Denver Nuggets for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
Before the game, Edwards met with the media and made a bold statement (h/t NBA on ESPN).
Edwards: "We feel like we're the better team. That's all the confidence that we need."
Edwards has been fantastic during the series, and is averaging 29.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range through the first six games.
The Timberwolves are also coming off an incredible 115-70 victory (at home) in Game 6.
With their season on the line, the Timberwolves played arguably their best game of the year.
In 34 minutes of playing time, Edwards finished with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 8/17 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of UGA.
He is in his fourth season in the NBA and is already among the top 15 players in the league.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference, and they swept Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round (in six games).
Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals will be on Wednesday evening.