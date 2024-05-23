Anthony Edwards' Brutally Honest Statement After Mavs-Timberwolves Game
On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
While the game was close, the Timberwolves lost by a score of 108-105 to fall into an 0-1 hole.
All-Star guard Anthony Edwards finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 6/16 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the loss, he met with the media and made an honest statement.
Edwards: "I think we just came out flat today. We found our energy, then we went back to being flat. I think it was on us, everything was on us today. I didn't get down hill as much, just stuff like that. We were just a little tired probably."
Edwards has been arguably the biggest star of the 2024 NBA playoffs, but the Timberwolves are also coming off a tough series against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets that went seven games.
They beat the Nuggets (in Denver, Colorado) on Sunday evening, while the Mavs were able to get an extra day off by beating the Oklahoma City Thunder (on Saturday) in six games.
Game 2 will be back at the Target Center (in Minnesota) on Friday evening.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 1-0 with Game 2 on Thursday evening in Boston.