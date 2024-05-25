Anthony Edwards' Honest Quote After Minnesota Timberwolves Lost Game 2
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
Despite having an 18-point lead, the Timberwolves lost by a score of 109-108.
They are now in an 0-2 hole in the series, but Anthony Edwards says the team is not panicking.
He was asked about their second-round series with the Denver Nuggets, which went back and forth.
Edwards: "We we're down 3-2, we we're up 2-0. Then they came and won two at the crib. Then won one at their crib. We've been here before. I don't think anybody in the locker room is panicking. I hope not. Just come out and play our brand of play basketball."
Edwards finished the loss with 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 5/17 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
He has been excellent during the 2024 NBA playoffs, but had a tough shooting night (29.4%).
Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday in Dallas, Texas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 2-0 with Game 3 on Saturday evening in Indiana.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia.
He is in his fourth season in the league, and has led the Timberwolves to the NBA playoffs in each of the previous three seasons.