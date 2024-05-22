Anthony Edwards Shares Honest Quote Before Mavs-Timberwolves Game 1
On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Before the game, All-Star guard Anthony Edwards met with the media and shared honest remarks.
Edwards: "Leave everything on the court. Leave nothing up for grabs. Give it your whole effort, all your energy. Like you said, I don't know when I'll be back here. Mike Conley said he was here when he was like 24. It's been a minute. Hopefully, we make the most of it."
Making the Conference Finals is a big deal.
Edwards is only 22, but has turned the Timberwolves into a legitimate title contender.
Lgendary players such as Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter only made one Conference Finals appearance their entire career.
In addition, current superstars such as Joel Embiid and Donovan Mitchell have never been to the Conference Finals.
The Timberwolves finished the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Edwards has been averaging 28.9 points per contest through the first 11 games of the postseason.
As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference (50-32) and beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.