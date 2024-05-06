Anthony Edwards' Viral Quote About The Denver Nuggets After Game 1
On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves played Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to an impressive 106-99 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
After the game, het met with the media, and one his quotes went viral on social media.
Edwards: "Going against the best player in the world is always fun. Going against the best team in the world is always fun. They're well coached, they're disciplined, they're not going to beat themselves. I felt like our coaching staff did a great job of game-planning throughout the 3-4 days that we had, and our guys came out and competed tonight. It's not just about me personally. It's about my team. They give me confidence also. Third quarter I didn't do anything. I was just out there running up and down. Mike and KAT came out big for us, so that gave me confidence to try and find myself."
Edwards finished the victory with 43 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 17/29 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
He has been arguably the best player in the 2024 NBA playoffs so far, as the Timberwolves are a perfect 5-0 (they swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round).
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening in Denver, Colorado.
The winner of the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals.