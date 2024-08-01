Atlanta Hawks Player Reacts To Getting Released From Team
Bruno Fernando is coming off his fifth season in the NBA.
The former Maryland star finished the year with averages of 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in 45 games.
Despite having the best season of his career, the Atlanta Hawks waived Fernadno.
Via The Hawks on July 30: "We have requested waivers on center Bruno Fernando."
Following the news, Fernando sent out a post on X that had 2,000 likes and 111,000 impressions.
Via The Hawks: "For your endless passion and energy, thank you @BrunoFernandoMV"
Fernando responded: "Nah, THANK YOU FR!!
Love🤞🏾"
Fernando was the 34th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after two seasons of college basketball.
He finished his final season with averages of 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 60.7% from the field in 34 games.
He has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets over five years in the NBA.
His career averages are 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field in 203 regular season games.
Fernando has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.
As for the Hawks, they are coming off a tough season where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (four years ago).