Atlanta Hawks Player Reacts To Getting Released From Team

Bruno Fernando sent out a post on X after getting waived.

Ben Stinar

Feb 27, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) reacts after a call against the Utah Jazz in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) reacts after a call against the Utah Jazz in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bruno Fernando is coming off his fifth season in the NBA.

The former Maryland star finished the year with averages of 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in 45 games.

Despite having the best season of his career, the Atlanta Hawks waived Fernadno.

Via The Hawks on July 30: "We have requested waivers on center Bruno Fernando."

Following the news, Fernando sent out a post on X that had 2,000 likes and 111,000 impressions.

Via The Hawks: "For your endless passion and energy, thank you @BrunoFernandoMV"

Fernando responded: "Nah, THANK YOU FR!!

Love🤞🏾"

Fernando was the 34th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after two seasons of college basketball.

He finished his final season with averages of 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 60.7% from the field in 34 games.

Mar 23, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Bruno Fernando (23) and forward Jalen Smith (25) talk after a play against the LSU Tigers during the second half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. The LSU Tigers won 69-67. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

He has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets over five years in the NBA.

His career averages are 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field in 203 regular season games.

Fernando has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.

Apr 12, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) dunks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Hawks, they are coming off a tough season where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.

They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (four years ago).

