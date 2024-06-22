Fastbreak

Atlanta Hawks Star Dejounte Murray Sends Out Cryptic Instagram Post

Dejounte Murray sent out a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Feb 1, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 1, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dejounte Murray is coming off another productive year for the Atlanta Hawks.

The former Washington star finished the regular season with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.

He has been in constant trade rumors dating back to the middle of the season.

This past week, Murray made a post to Instagram with an intriguing caption.

Murray wrote: "IM IN THAT MF MODE I SWEAR!!!! 😤😈 Trade Talks Turn #DM5🖤 Up To The MAXIMUM!!!! 😅💪🏽🏀🍿"

Murray will continue to be in trade rumors leading up to the NBA Draft and free agency.

He is a talented player that could likely be acquired for a fair price.

Feb 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots against the Houston Rockets in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots against the Houston Rockets in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In addition, the Hawks have struggled over the last few seasons.

They are coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.

While the Hawks reached the play-in tournament, they lost to DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

The Hawks have the first pick in the draft, so the moves they make over the next week could signal where they are headed as a franchise.

They still have an extremely talented roster led by Trae Young that also features Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic (and Murray).

Nov 4, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) slaps hands with guard Dejounte Murray (5) after he makes a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 4, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) slaps hands with guard Dejounte Murray (5) after he makes a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Murray has played seven seasons in the NBA and reached the All-Star Game in 2022.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.