Atlanta Hawks Star Dejounte Murray Sends Out Cryptic Instagram Post
Dejounte Murray is coming off another productive year for the Atlanta Hawks.
The former Washington star finished the regular season with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
He has been in constant trade rumors dating back to the middle of the season.
This past week, Murray made a post to Instagram with an intriguing caption.
Murray wrote: "IM IN THAT MF MODE I SWEAR!!!! 😤😈 Trade Talks Turn #DM5🖤 Up To The MAXIMUM!!!! 😅💪🏽🏀🍿"
Murray will continue to be in trade rumors leading up to the NBA Draft and free agency.
He is a talented player that could likely be acquired for a fair price.
In addition, the Hawks have struggled over the last few seasons.
They are coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
While the Hawks reached the play-in tournament, they lost to DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
The Hawks have the first pick in the draft, so the moves they make over the next week could signal where they are headed as a franchise.
They still have an extremely talented roster led by Trae Young that also features Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic (and Murray).
Murray has played seven seasons in the NBA and reached the All-Star Game in 2022.