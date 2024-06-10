Ben Simmons Trade The Chicago Bulls Must Consider
Ben Simmons is coming off a year where he appeared in just 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former LSU star averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.
He only has more year on his contract that will pay him $40.3 million for the 2024-25 season.
On the other hand, Zach LaVine is coming off a season where he averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in only 25 games.
The ten-year NBA veteran has at least two more years left on his contract (and also a player-option for the 2026-27 season).
Therefore, he likely has three years and $140 million left on his deal with Chicago.
I believe the Bulls and Nets should swap the two players.
The Nets would get a recent All-Star, who would be an intriguing co-star alongside Mikal Bridges and Dennis Schroder.
They also have a lot of draft-picks, so they could add a protected first-round pick to entice the Bulls.
LaVine is an extremely exciting player, which would be a huge boost for a Nets team that finished the year with a 32-50 record.
As for the Bulls, they would get off of LaVine's contract and get a potential asset.
In addition, Simmons is still a solid defender and distributor (when he is on the floor).
Last season, the Bulls lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.