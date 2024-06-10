Fastbreak

Ben Simmons Trade The Chicago Bulls Must Consider

I believe the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls should make a trade.

Ben Stinar

Dec 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons is coming off a year where he appeared in just 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets.

The former LSU star averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.

He only has more year on his contract that will pay him $40.3 million for the 2024-25 season.

Feb 13, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, Zach LaVine is coming off a season where he averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in only 25 games.

The ten-year NBA veteran has at least two more years left on his contract (and also a player-option for the 2026-27 season).

Therefore, he likely has three years and $140 million left on his deal with Chicago.

Jan 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

I believe the Bulls and Nets should swap the two players.

The Nets would get a recent All-Star, who would be an intriguing co-star alongside Mikal Bridges and Dennis Schroder.

They also have a lot of draft-picks, so they could add a protected first-round pick to entice the Bulls.

LaVine is an extremely exciting player, which would be a huge boost for a Nets team that finished the year with a 32-50 record.

As for the Bulls, they would get off of LaVine's contract and get a potential asset.

In addition, Simmons is still a solid defender and distributor (when he is on the floor).

Last season, the Bulls lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.