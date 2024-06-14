Fastbreak

Boston Celtics And Dallas Mavericks Game 4 Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports for Game 4.

Ben Stinar

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will play Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Texas.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics have listed Kristaps Porzingis as questionable.

He will be a game-time decision.

Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Kristaps Porzingis (foot) a game-time decision Friday, per coach Mazzulla."

Meanwhile, the Mavs have listed Luka Doncic as probable, so he should be available and in the starting lineup.

The superstar forward has been on the injury report for each of the first three games, but he has played in every game so far.

NBA Injury Report

The Celtics have a 3-0 lead in the series, so they can win the 2024 NBA Championship with a victory on Friday.

If the Mavs are able to stay alive, the teams will travel back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.

Most recently, the Celtics won Game 3 (also in Dallas) by a score of 106-99.

Jaylen Brown had 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field in 41 minutes of playing time.

Jayson Tatum also had his best game of the series with 31 points.

As for the Mavs (despite the loss), Kyrie Irving exploded for 35 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 13/28 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) chase a loose ball during the third quarter in game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

It's been 16 years since Boston won a title and 11 for Dallas.

