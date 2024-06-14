Boston Celtics And Dallas Mavericks Game 4 Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will play Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Texas.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have listed Kristaps Porzingis as questionable.
He will be a game-time decision.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Kristaps Porzingis (foot) a game-time decision Friday, per coach Mazzulla."
Meanwhile, the Mavs have listed Luka Doncic as probable, so he should be available and in the starting lineup.
The superstar forward has been on the injury report for each of the first three games, but he has played in every game so far.
The Celtics have a 3-0 lead in the series, so they can win the 2024 NBA Championship with a victory on Friday.
If the Mavs are able to stay alive, the teams will travel back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.
Most recently, the Celtics won Game 3 (also in Dallas) by a score of 106-99.
Jaylen Brown had 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field in 41 minutes of playing time.
Jayson Tatum also had his best game of the series with 31 points.
As for the Mavs (despite the loss), Kyrie Irving exploded for 35 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 13/28 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
It's been 16 years since Boston won a title and 11 for Dallas.