Boston Celtics And Indiana Pacers Game 3 Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers have announced their injury reports for Game 3.

Ben Stinar

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton will likely miss Game 3 (via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).

On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will play Game 3 of the Eastern Confernece Finals in Indianapolis.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics have ruled out 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis for the ninth straight game.

Jrue Holiday is questionable, while Luke Kornet is listed as doubtful.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will remain without Bennedict Mathurin, while All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable.

NBA Injury Report
NBA Injury Report / Celtics-Pacers

The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning Game 2 (at home) by a score of 126-110.

All-Star forward Jaylen Brown led the way with an outstanding 40 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 14/27 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers in the first half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.

They beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

As for the Pacers, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.

They beat the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Indiana).

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 2-0 with Game 3 on Sunday in Dallas, Texas.

