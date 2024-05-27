Boston Celtics And Indiana Pacers Game 4 Injury Reports
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will play Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals in Indianapolis.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have ruled out Kristaps Porzingis, while Jrue Holiday and Luke Kornet are both listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Pacers will remain without Bennedict Mathurin.
Jalen Smith and Tyrese Haliburton are both questionable.
The Celtics have a 3-0 lead in the series after winning Game 3 by a score of 114-111 (also in Indiana).
Jayson Tatum led the way with 36 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
If the Pacers are able to stay alive, Game 5 would be on Wednesday evening in Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 3-0 with Game 4 on Tuesday evening in Dallas.
The Celtics are the first seed and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
This is their third straight year in the Conference Finals and they defeated the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
As for the Pacers, they are the sixth seed and had a 47-35 record.
They are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and beat the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks in the first two rounds.