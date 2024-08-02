Boston Celtics Announce Roster Move
Anton Watson is coming off a productive season of college basketball for Gonzaga.
He finished the year with averages of 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Watson was the 54th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics in June.
On Friday, the team announced that they have signed him to a two-way contract.
Via The Boston Celtics: "We have signed Anton Watson to a two-way contract ☘️"
Watson played five seasons of college basketball for Gonzaga.
He finished his career with averages of 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 151 games.
The 23-year-old played for Boston at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
He averaged 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in five games (three starts).
Considering the Celtics have one of the best rosters in the NBA, Watson will likely spend most of the season with the Maine Celtics (G League).
The Celtics finished the 2023-24 season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals to win their first title since the 2008 season when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster (16 years ago).