Boston Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Made A Post About Jaylen Brown That Went Viral
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 126-110 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown was sensational.
The former Cal star finished the victory with 40 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 14/27 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Celtics legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Kevin Garnett sent out a post on X about Brown.
His post had over 6,000 likes and 140,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Garnett wrote: "Shout out JB! @FCHWPO keep goin Lord! ☘️"
Brown is coming off another productive regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds.
They currently lead the Pacers 2-0 with Game 3 on Saturday evening in Indiana.
This is the third straight season the Celtics have made the Conference Finals, but they have been unable to win a title since 2008 when Garnett was still on the roster.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 1-0 with Game 2 on Friday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.