Boston Celtics NBA Champion Will Be A Free Agent
Xavier Tillman Sr. is coming off his first year playing for the Boston Celtics.
He was traded (via the Memphis Grizzlies) during the regular season.
The former Michigan State star finished the year with averages of 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 24.7% from the three-point range in 54 games.
This summer, Tillman will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
He was initially the 35th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has played four seasons in the leauge (with the Grizzlies and Celtics).
His career averages are 6.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 227 regular season games.
The 25-year-old has also appeared in 26 NBA playoff games (12 starts).
The Celtics had an incredible year where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the playoffs to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
The Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals (in five games) to win their first title since the 2008 season when Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett were still on the roster.
Tillman will be an intriguing free agent that the Celtics will likely want to retain.