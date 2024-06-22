Fastbreak

Boston Celtics NBA Champion Will Be A Free Agent

A Boston Celtics player will be a free agent.

Ben Stinar

Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Tillman Sr. is coming off his first year playing for the Boston Celtics.

He was traded (via the Memphis Grizzlies) during the regular season.

The former Michigan State star finished the year with averages of 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 24.7% from the three-point range in 54 games.

This summer, Tillman will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

May 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) drives the ball against Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) in the second quarter during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

He was initially the 35th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has played four seasons in the leauge (with the Grizzlies and Celtics).

His career averages are 6.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 227 regular season games.

The 25-year-old has also appeared in 26 NBA playoff games (12 starts).

The Celtics had an incredible year where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).

They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the playoffs to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) celebrates after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals (in five games) to win their first title since the 2008 season when Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett were still on the roster.

Tillman will be an intriguing free agent that the Celtics will likely want to retain.

