UPDATE: Boston Celtics Player Added To Injury Report For Game 4
UPDATE: Luke Kornet is available.
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics have added key role player Luke Kornet to the injury report.
That said, he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via The Celtics Files: "Luke Kornet is listed as probable with a right calf strain, per the team. #Celtics"
Kornet is coming off a productive regular season where he averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 70.0% from the field.
The Celtics are currently up 2-1 in the series after winning Game 3 by a score of 106-93.
In eight minutes of playing time, Kornet had two points, one rebound and one block while shooting 1/1 from the field.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 64-18 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
While the franchise has been to the Eastern Conference Finals five times over the previous seven seasons, they have been unable to win a title since 2008 when Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were still on the roster.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks.
That series is currently tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday in New York.