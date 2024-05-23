Boston Celtics Player Could Miss Game 2 Due To Personal Reasons
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers in Massachusetts for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their players due to personal reasons, as Xavier Tillman Sr. is listed as questionable.
The former Michigan State star also miss Game 1, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "Xavier Tillman remains questionable for personal reasons tomorrow."
Tillman was traded to the Celtics (via the Memphis Grizzlies) during the regular season.
He finished the regular season with averages of 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 24.7% from the three-point range in 54 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds.
Currently, the Celtics have a 1-0 lead over the Pacers after winning Game 1 (in overtime) by a score of 133-128.
Jayson Tatum led the way with 36 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Celtics have been the Confernece Finals six times in the previous eight seasons, but have been unable to win a title since 2008.