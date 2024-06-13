Boston Celtics Player Reportedly Could Miss Remainder Of NBA Finals
Kristaps Porzingis is in his first season playing for the Boston Celtics.
He has been an important member of the team, and finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday evening, the Celtics won Game 3 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-99.
However, Porzingis did not play in the game due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation.
Before the game, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a significant update.
Wojnarowski before Game 3: "There's real doubt about Kristaps Porzingis. His availability the rest of this series. It was the Celtics medical staff that ruled him out. They watched him go through some testing earlier today and just decided that they were not going to let him play despite the fact he wanted to push through and try to participate in Game 3."
That said, Porzingis told Jared Greenberg of NBA TV that he believes he will be able to return.
Via Greenberg: "During a brief chat with Kristpas Porzingis he proclaimed,“I’ll be back this series”. @NBATV#nbafinals"
It's also worth noting that Porzingis was confident that he was going to play in Game 3.
Right now, the Celtics have a 3-0 lead, so they can end the series in a sweep.
Game 4 will be on Friday evening in Dallas.
If the Mavs win, Game 5 would be back in Boston on Monday evening.