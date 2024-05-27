Boston Celtics Player Ruled Out For Game 4 Against Pacers
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Indiana Pacers (in Indianpolis) for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
For the game, the Celtics will remain without one of their best players, as Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.
The 2018 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous nine games, so this will be his tenth straight out of the lineup.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "With Kristaps Porzingis ruled out for Game 4, he'll have missed at least one month. He was injured on April 29 and Game 5 of the ECF (next earliest possible return) is on May 29.
If Porzingis is out until Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 6, that will be 5.5 weeks missed."
Porzingis is in his first year with Boston and finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).
They have defeated the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
If the Celtics win on Monday, they will end the series with a sweep.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 3-0 with Game 4 on Tuesday evening in Dallas, Texas.