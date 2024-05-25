Boston Celtics Star Could Miss Game 3 Against Pacers Due To Illness
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Pacers (in Indiana) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players, as Jrue Holiday has been added to the injury report.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Jrue Holiday has been added to the injury report for Game 3. He's questionable with a non-COVID illness, per the Celtics."
Holiday finished the regular season with averages of 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
This is their third straight year in the Conference Finals (and their sixth apperance in eight years).
However, the Celtics have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season.
Currently, the Celtics have a 2-0 lead over the Pacers after winning Game 2 (at home) by a score of 126-110.
Holiday finished the game with 15 points, three rebounds and ten assists while shooting 6/7 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening in Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 2-0 with Game 3 on Sunday in Dallas.