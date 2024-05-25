Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Star Could Miss Game 3 Against Pacers Due To Illness

Jrue Holiday has been added to the injury report for Game 3

Ben Stinar

Feb 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4), guard Jaylen Brown (7), guard Payton Pritchard (11) and guard Derrick White (9) on the court against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Pacers (in Indiana) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players, as Jrue Holiday has been added to the injury report.

Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Jrue Holiday has been added to the injury report for Game 3. He's questionable with a non-COVID illness, per the Celtics."

Holiday finished the regular season with averages of 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 69 games.

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.

They beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

This is their third straight year in the Conference Finals (and their sixth apperance in eight years).

However, the Celtics have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season.

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers in the first half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, the Celtics have a 2-0 lead over the Pacers after winning Game 2 (at home) by a score of 126-110.

Holiday finished the game with 15 points, three rebounds and ten assists while shooting 6/7 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Jrue Holiday (4) from the sideline as they take on the Indiana Pacers during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening in Indiana.

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 2-0 with Game 3 on Sunday in Dallas.

