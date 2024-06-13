Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Ties Russell Westbrook On All-Time NBA List

Jaylen Brown moved up on the all-time playoff games played list.

Ben Stinar

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) arrives before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday evening, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Brown is playing in his 122nd career playoff game, which moves ahead of Vlade Divac and ties Russell Westbrook for 100th on the NBA's all-time playoff games played list.

Following Westbrook, the next players for him to pass will be David Robinson, Charles Barkley and Dan Majerle (123).

Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and is in his eighth season in the league (all with Boston).

Considering he is only 27, he could end up playing in 200+ career playoff games by the time his career is over.

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) warms up before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Brown finished the regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.

He also made his third NBA All-Star Game, and the Celtics were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the league (64-18).

The Celtics currently have a 2-0 lead over the Mavs, so Brown is only two wins away from winning his first title.

He is in the NBA Finals for the second time and has also made the Eastern Conference finals six times.

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a three-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Images
Game 4 of the series with the Mavs will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).

The Celtics last won a title during the 2008 season with Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.