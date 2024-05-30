Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals by defeating the Indiana Pacers 105-102.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum finished the game with 26 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 11/26 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 440,000 likes and 4,500 comments.
Tatum captioned his post: "“It’s enough haters out there, why not cheer for me” -@carmeloanthony"
Tatum is only in his seventh season, but he has been to the Eastern Conference finals five times, and this is his second trip to the NBA Finals.
The former Duke star finished the regular season with sensational averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He led the Celtics to the best record in the NBA (64-18) and they defeated the the Miami Heat (in five games) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (in five games) in the first two rounds (before sweeping Indiana).
The Celtics will now face off against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 3-1 with Game 5 on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
If the Timberwolves stay alive, Game 6 would be back in Dallas on Saturday evening.
The Celtics last won the title during the 2008 season.