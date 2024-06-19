Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After NBA Finals
On Monday evening, Jayson Tatum captured his first NBA Championship when the Boston Celtics won Game 5 of the Finals over the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-88.
The All-Star forward finished the victory with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Jayson Tatum tonight:
31 PTS
8 REB
11 AST
Joins Jerry West (1969) as the only players in NBA history to record those numbers in a championship-clinching game."
After the game (on Wednesday), Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 260,000 likes and 3,000 comments in less than four hours.
Tatum captioned his post: "One of the greats kid"
Tatum has now played seven years in the NBA, and he finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
In addition to being an NBA Champion, he has made five All-Star Games and four All-NBA Teams.
The Celtics selected Tatum with the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after he played one season of college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.
Since he's been in the league, the Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference finals five times (and the NBA Finals twice).
They finished this past season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).