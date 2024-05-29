Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Sends Out Message About Potential NBA Finals Return
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals when they beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
They will now face off against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Dallas Mavericks with Game 1 on June 6 in Boston.
While the Celtics have gone 12-2 in their first 14 games of the 2024 NBA playoffs, they have played without Kristaps Porzingis for each of the previous ten games.
On Wednesday, the 2018 NBA All-Star sent out a message on X that indicated a return could be near.
Via Porzingis translated to English: "Thank you to everyone who supports and sympathizes throughout the season. I'll be back in line soon. See you in the finals ☘️ and then in the arena with your own 🇱🇻🙌"
Porzingis finished his first regular season in Boston with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Porzingis did not play against the Cavs and Pacers.
In addition to the Celtics, Porzingis has also played for New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards over nine seasons in the NBA.
He was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Knicks.