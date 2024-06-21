Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Sends Out Viral Post On X About Joe Mazzulla
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics won the NBA Championship when they beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals.
The team held it's parade with the city of Boston
Kristaps Porzingis sent out a post on X about head coach Joe Mazzulla that had over 9,000 likes and 240,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Celtics on NBC Sports Boston: "Mazzulla and KP getting hyped 🔥
Peep the Mazzulla throwback pic on KP's boat 😂"
Porzingis responded: "Mazzulla is 🐐. 🙌🙌🙌☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️"
Porzingis was traded to the Celtics over the 2023 offseason.
He was an incredible addition and finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Despite missing a lot of time in the playoffs, Porzingis had a signature showing in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
He finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in only 21 minutes of playing time.
Porzingis was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
In addition to Boston and New York, he has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards over nine seasons.
His career averages are 19.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 459 games.