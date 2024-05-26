Boston Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Sent Out Viral Post After Game 3
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics faced off against the Pacers in Indiana for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The game was close, but the Celtics won by a score of 114-111 to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
Kristaps Porzingis missed his ninth straight game, but after the victory he sent out a post on X that had over 19,000 likes and 450,000 impressions in less than six hours.
Porzingis wrote: "LFG"
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 36 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the sereis will be on Monday evening (also in Indiana).
If the Celtics win, they will end the series with a sweep.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 2-0 with Game 3 on Sunday in Dallas.
As for Porzingis, he is in his first year playing for Boston.
He finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
He was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, and has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks over nine seasons in the league.