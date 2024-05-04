BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Player Reportedly Out Indefinitely
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 114-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
However, Maxi Kleber got injured during the game and did not return.
He finished the game with four points and one rebound while shooting 1/3 from the three-point range in five minutes of playing time.
On Saturday, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported an update.
Via MacMahon's first post: "Mavs PF/C Maxi Kleber will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his right shoulder sprain, source says. Kleber is a key defender who shot 10-of-18 on 3s in the first round vs. Clippers."
Via MacMahon's second post: "The MRI revealed a third degree dislocation of the AC joint in Mavs PF/C Maxi Kleber’s shoulder, a source told ESPN. He will be sidelined indefinitely, perhaps for the remainder of the Mavs’ playoff run."
Kleber has been an important role player for Dallas, and finished the regular season with averages of 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 43 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022 but missed the postseason last year.
Game 1 against the Thunder will be on Tuesday evening in Oklahoma City.
Kleber is in his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Mavs).
He has appeared in 37 NBA playoff games.