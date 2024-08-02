BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Sign Tallest College Player
Jamarion Sharp is coming off a solid year of college basketball for Ole Miss.
He finished the season with averages of 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 59.4% from the field in 31 games (15 starts).
On Friday, Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report, reported that Sharp will sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Haynes: "Undrafted free agent center Jamarion Sharp - tallest player in college at 7-5 - has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent Scott Nichols of @Rize_Management tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport ."
Sharp played three seasons of college basketball at Ole Miss and Western Kentucky.
His career averages were 6.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per contest while shooting 66.4% from the field in 95 games.
Sharp played for the Mavs at NBA Summer League.
He finished with averages of 2.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 66.7% from the field in five games (four starts).
The 22-year-old will be an intriguing player for Dallas to take a chance on developing.
Via BasketballNews.com: "At 7 ft 5 in (2.26 m), he was one of the tallest Division I players ever."
As for the Mavs, they finished the 2023-24 season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.
However, the Mavs lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.