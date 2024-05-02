BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-Pacers Game 6
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis).
For the game, they will remain without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.
The All-Star forward has missed each of the previous eight games, so this will be his ninth straight out of the starting lineup.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "And the 5:30 pm injury report makes it official.
Damian Lillard is available for Game 6.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 6."
Antetokounmpo had another excellent regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 49-33 record.
They have made the playoffs in each of the previous eight seasons, and Antetokounmpo led them to the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
Playing without Antetokounmpo has been a challenge, as the Bucks trail the Pacers 3-2.
A loss on Thursday would end their season in the first round for the second straight year.
If the Bucks are able to stay alive, they will host Game 7 on Saturday evening in Milwaukee.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers (the 76ers lead the Knicks 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday).