BREAKING: Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Makes Decision On Future
Gary Payton II is coming off another productive year for the Golden State Warriors.
The former Oregon State star finished the regular season with averages of 5.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 44 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported that Payton II has made a decision on his future.
Via Andrews: "Gary Payton II has opted-in to his $9.1 million player option for next season, sources tell ESPN.
By opting-in, Payton II now has the flexibility to extend with the Warriors this offseason."
Payton II has played nine seasons in the NBA for the Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers (in addition to the Warriors).
He is in his second tenure with Golden State.
The 31-year-old has career averages of 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 208 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 24 playoff games (five starts) and helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
As for the Warriors, they are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five seasons.
That said, the franchise has won four titles since 2015.