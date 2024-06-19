Fastbreak

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Makes Decision On Future

ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported that Gary Payton II has decided on his player option.

Ben Stinar

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) holds the the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy and celebrates with guard Klay Thompson (11) after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) holds the the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy and celebrates with guard Klay Thompson (11) after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Payton II is coming off another productive year for the Golden State Warriors.

The former Oregon State star finished the regular season with averages of 5.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 44 games.

Apr 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported that Payton II has made a decision on his future.

Via Andrews: "Gary Payton II has opted-in to his $9.1 million player option for next season, sources tell ESPN.

By opting-in, Payton II now has the flexibility to extend with the Warriors this offseason."

Payton II has played nine seasons in the NBA for the Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers (in addition to the Warriors).

He is in his second tenure with Golden State.

The 31-year-old has career averages of 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 208 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 24 playoff games (five starts) and helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

As for the Warriors, they are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five seasons.

That said, the franchise has won four titles since 2015.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.