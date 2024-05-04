BREAKING: Jamal Murray's Final Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets will have one of their best players in the starting lineup, as NBA Champion Jamal Murray has been upgraded to available.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Update:
AVAILABLE:
Jamal Murray (Left Calf Strain)"
Murray had another excellent regular season with averages of 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
Last season, Murray helped lead the franchise to the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
The full starting lineup for the Nuggets has been announced.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic on Saturday."
In the first round, the Nuggets beat Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (in five games).
Murray appeared in all five games.
As for the Timberwolves, they swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
They are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
Last year, the Timberwolves lost to the Nuggets in the first round (in five games).
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday evening (also in Denver).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Conference Finals and face off against either the OKC Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.