BREAKING: Jayson Tatum Made NBA History In Celtics-Mavs Game
On Friday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are playing the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Tatum got off to a good start to the game with 11 points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 4/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Bill Russell (2,673) for 39th on the all-time playoff points list.
Following Russell, the next player for Tatum to pass will be Hall of Famer (and Celtics NBA Champion) Ray Allen (2,749).
Via Dick Lipe of NBC Sports Boston: "With his last basket, Jayson Tatum passed Bill Russell for 7th place on the Celtics all-time postseason scoring list.
Jayson Tatum 2674
Bill Russell 2673"
The Celtics have a 3-0 lead in the series, so they can win the 2024 NBA Championship with a victory on Friday.
They most recently won Game 3 by a score of 106-99, and Tatum led the way with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 11/26 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
If the Mavs stay alive, the teams will return to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.
Tatum has been with the Celtics for his entire seven-year career.
He is in the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.