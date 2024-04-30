BREAKING: Joel Embiid's Final Injury Status For 76ers-Knicks Game
On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the New York Knicks for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, the 76ers will have their best player in the starting lineup, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has been upgraded to available.
Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (migraine) listed available to play Tuesday."
Embiid had another amazing regular season with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
The 76ers are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round (in seven games).
The 76ers currently trail the Knicks 3-1, so a loss on Tuesday would end their season.
Most recently, the 76ers lost to the Knicks (in Game 4) by a score of 97-92.
Embiid finished with 27 points, ten rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 7/19 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
If the 76ers can stay alive, Game 6 would be on Thursday evening at the Wells Fargo Center.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Indiana Pacers.
The Pacers lead the Bucks 3-1 (with Game 5 on Tuesday evening in Wisconsin).