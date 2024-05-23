BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Moved Ahead Of NBA Legend Allen Iverson On All-Time List
On Wednesday evening, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Irving has been sensational, and put up 24 points, one rebound and three assists while shooting 11/15 from the field in his first 27 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Allen Iverson (425) for 77th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Iverson, the next player for Irving to pass will be Tom Henderson (431).
Irving is in his second season playing for Dallas.
The team is coming off a year where they missed the postseason, but did an excellent job of bouncing back and finishing as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They have defeated the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder through the first two rounds of the 2024 playoffs.
Game 2 of the series will be on Friday evening (also at the Target Center).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 1-0 with Game 2 on Thursday evening in Boston.
Irving was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke and is in his 13th season in the league.
In addition to Dallas, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
He helped lead the Cavs to the 2016 NBA Championship.