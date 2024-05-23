BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Made NBA History
On Wednesday evening, the All-NBA teams were announced by the league.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was named to the All-NBA Third Team.
He finished the regular season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "2023-24 All-NBA Third Team:
Tyrese Haliburton
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis"
By being named to the All-NBA Team, James made history.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "LeBron James becomes the oldest player to make an All-NBA team in league history 👑"
James will turn 40 during the middle of next season, but he is still among the top 15 players in the league.
This past season, the Lakers finished as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
After beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in five games).
James has been with the Lakers for six seasons and they have made the NBA playoffs four times.
They won the 2020 NBA Championship and reached the Western Conference Finals in 2023.
This summer, James will have to decide on a $51.4 million player-option.
If he declines, he will become a free agent.
James has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range 1,492 regular season games.