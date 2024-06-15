BREAKING: Luka Doncic Makes NBA History In Celtics-Mavs Game
On Friday evening, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Boston Celtics (at home in Texas) for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Doncic got off to an excellent start to the game with 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 5/8 from the field in his first 10 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star forward also made NBA history by becoming the 126th player to reach 1,500 career playoff points.
At just 25, Doncic is on pace to be one of the top scorers in postseason history.
If he were to double his career postseason points and get to 3,000, that would put him in the top 30 players of all time.
Considering Doncic has only been in the playoffs four times, it's possible that he reaches that point by his 30th birthday.
Currently, the Mavs trail the Celtics 0-3, so they will need a victory to avoid the end of their season.
Most recently, the Celtics won Game 3 by a score of 106-99 (also in Texas).
If the Mavs are able to stay alive, the teams will travel back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.
Doncic has made the Western Conference finals in two out of the previous three seasons, and this is his first time playing in the NBA Finals.
He finished the regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.