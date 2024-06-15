Fastbreak

BREAKING: Luka Doncic Makes NBA History In Celtics-Mavs Game

Luka Doncic reached a career milestone.

Ben Stinar

Feb 22, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 22, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday evening, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Boston Celtics (at home in Texas) for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Doncic got off to an excellent start to the game with 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 5/8 from the field in his first 10 minutes of playing time.

The All-Star forward also made NBA history by becoming the 126th player to reach 1,500 career playoff points.

At just 25, Doncic is on pace to be one of the top scorers in postseason history.

If he were to double his career postseason points and get to 3,000, that would put him in the top 30 players of all time.

Considering Doncic has only been in the playoffs four times, it's possible that he reaches that point by his 30th birthday.

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) runs onto the court before game four of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) runs onto the court before game four of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, the Mavs trail the Celtics 0-3, so they will need a victory to avoid the end of their season.

Most recently, the Celtics won Game 3 by a score of 106-99 (also in Texas).

If the Mavs are able to stay alive, the teams will travel back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.

Doncic has made the Western Conference finals in two out of the previous three seasons, and this is his first time playing in the NBA Finals.

He finished the regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.