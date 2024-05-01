BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Updated Status For Mavs-Clippers Game 5
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Los Angeles to face off against the Clippers for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, All-Star forward Luka Doncic is on the injury report listed as probable.
Via Rotoworld Basketball: "Luka Doncic (knee) probable Wednesday vs Clippers"
ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports that he will play.
Via MacMahon: "Luka Doncic says his sprained right knee is “not great, but it is what it is.” Would he be playing if this was the regular season? “Probably not.”"
Via MacMahon: "Doncic also has a cough and has been congested for the last five or six games. “I’m ready for this game. I’m fine.”"
Doncic had a fantastic regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
The series is currently tied up at 2-2.
The Mavs most recently lost (Game 4) by a score of 116-111.
Doncic finished with 29 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and one block while shooting 10/24 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Game 6 of the series will be on Friday evening when the teams return to Los Angeles.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.