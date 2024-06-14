Fastbreak

BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Player Reportedly Arrested

According to TMZ Sports, Cameron Payne was arrested.

May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of center court with the Philadelphia 76ers logo before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Cameron Payne is coming off a year where he played for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

The former Murray State star was traded (via the Bucks) to Philadelphia in February.

On Friday, TMZ Sports reported that Payne was recently arrested in Arizona.

Via TMZ Sports: "NBA's Cameron Payne Arrested For Giving False Report To Cops | Click to read more 👇"

Payne finished the regular season with averages of 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 78 games.

TMZ Sports revealed that the 29-year-old has already been released from police custody.

Payne was the 14th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition to the Thunder, 76ers and Bucks, he has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

His career averages are 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 405 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 58 NBA playoff games and helped the Suns reach the Finals in 2021 (they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games).

Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game six of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
As for the 76ers, they finished the year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.

They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

Payne will be a free agent this summer who is available to sign with any team in the league.

