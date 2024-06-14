BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Player Reportedly Arrested
Cameron Payne is coming off a year where he played for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
The former Murray State star was traded (via the Bucks) to Philadelphia in February.
On Friday, TMZ Sports reported that Payne was recently arrested in Arizona.
Via TMZ Sports: "NBA's Cameron Payne Arrested For Giving False Report To Cops | Click to read more 👇"
Payne finished the regular season with averages of 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 78 games.
TMZ Sports revealed that the 29-year-old has already been released from police custody.
Payne was the 14th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In addition to the Thunder, 76ers and Bucks, he has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 405 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 58 NBA playoff games and helped the Suns reach the Finals in 2021 (they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games).
As for the 76ers, they finished the year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Payne will be a free agent this summer who is available to sign with any team in the league.