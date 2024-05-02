BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Final Status For Bucks-Pacers Game
On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks in Indianapolis for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Pacers will have their best player in the starting lineup, as All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Report for tonight's game vs. Milwaukee:
Tyrese Haliburton - Available (lower back spasms)
Bennedict Mathurin - Out (right shoulder labral tear)"
Haliburton had another fantastic season with averages of 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
As for the Bucks, they are the third seed and had a 49-33 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
The Pacers lead the Bucks 3-2, so they can end the series with a victory on Thursday in Indiana.
However, they lost Game 5 (on the road) by a score of 115-92.
If the Bucks win, the teams will go back to Milwaukee for Game 7 on Saturday evening.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers (the Knicks lead 3-2)