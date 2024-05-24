Bronny James Will Reportedly Work Out For Surprising NBA Team
The 2024 NBA Draft will begin on June 26, and one of the notable prospects will be Bronny James.
He is coming off his freshman year at USC where he averaged 4.8 points 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Phoenix Suns will be one of the teams that James will work out for prior to the draft.
Via Charania: "The Phoenix Suns will conduct a workout with Bronny James ahead of the June NBA Draft, sources say. Phoenix has the 22nd pick and he is among several players in consideration. Bronny has over 10 workout invites but is expected to only visit a few teams, including Lakers and Suns."
Teams typically conduct interviews with many players prior to the draft.
That said, it's somewhat surprising the Suns are taking a look at James.
While many think he would be a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers (because of his father, LeBron James), he would also be suitable for a team in a rebuilding mode that has a lot of time to develop a prospect.
The Suns are coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Western Confernece with a 49-33 record.
They got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Despite the disappointing year, the Suns are seen as a contender with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.