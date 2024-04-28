Milwaukee Bucks And Indiana Pacers Injury Reports
UPDATE: Khris Middleton is available.
On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Bucks have ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Chris Livingston.
Khris Middleton is listed as probable.
Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin.
The Pacers lost Game 1, but have won each of the previous two games, so they can take a 3-1 lead with a victory on Sunday.
Most recently, the Pacers beat the Bucks (in overtime at home) by a score of 121-118.
All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points, ten rebounds, 16 assists and one block while shooting 8/22 from the field and 1/12 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
The Bucks were led by Khris Middleton, who finished with 42 points, ten rebounds and five assists while shooting 16/29 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
They will be playing without their two best players (Lillard and Antetokounmpo) on Sunday.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening when the teams return to Wisconsin.
Whoever wins the series will face off against either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.
The Bucks are the third seed and have been to the playoffs in each of the previous eight seasons.
Meanwhile, the Pacers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.