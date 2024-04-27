Chet Holmgren's Block Went Viral In Thunder-Pelicans Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder faced off against the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
The Thunder won by a score of 106-85, so they now have a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 24 points, five rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block while shooting 8/20 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Star rookie Chet Holmgren finished the day with six points, eight reobunds, one assist and four blocks while shooting 2/8 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
He also had a huge block that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Chet Holmgren protects the paint with the denial ⛔️"
Holmgren is already one of the best players (and rim protectors) in the NBA
He finished the regular season with averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
The Thunder are young, but finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
Game 4 will be on Monday evening (also in New Orleans).
On the road, the Thunder have gone 25-17 in the 42 games they have played away from Oklahoma City.